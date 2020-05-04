Motorcyclist found dead near trees in Lake County

Published: May 4, 2020, 8:11 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:23 am

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. on County Road 445 at State Road 19, south of Camp Ocala, according to investigators.

The crash was reported to the FHP as a motorcycle that crashed into a tree line, officials said. Crews discovered the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead, troopers said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.