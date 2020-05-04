71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Motorcyclist found dead near trees in Lake County

Fatal crash reported on County Road 445 at State Road 19

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Lake County, Florida Highway Patrol, Traffic, Fatal Crash
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. on County Road 445 at State Road 19, south of Camp Ocala, according to investigators.

The crash was reported to the FHP as a motorcycle that crashed into a tree line, officials said. Crews discovered the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead, troopers said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: