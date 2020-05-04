Motorcyclist found dead near trees in Lake County
Fatal crash reported on County Road 445 at State Road 19
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. on County Road 445 at State Road 19, south of Camp Ocala, according to investigators.
The crash was reported to the FHP as a motorcycle that crashed into a tree line, officials said. Crews discovered the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead, troopers said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.
