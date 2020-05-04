Polk County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.
The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.
Here’s some information about Polk County facilities and businesses:
Parks and recreation
- Circle B Bar Reserve and the Saddle Creek Gun range will remain closed until 8 a.m. May 8.
- All ball fields remain closed to organized activities.
- Campgrounds opened May 1 with limited capacity.
- Community centers remain closed to usual use but community center computer labs will be opened on a limited basis.
- All county boat ramps are open as of May 1, including the ones at Coleman Landing, Lake Arbuckle, Lake Rosalie and Lake Hatchineha, which had been closed.
- Parks with trails for biking, disc golf, walking and nature, including Loyce Harpe Park and Northeast Regional Park, opened May 1 along with Bone Valley ATV Park.
Government services
- All county facilities remain closed to walk-in services until further notice.
- Residents can complete services online that are normally done at the property appraiser and tax collector offices.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.