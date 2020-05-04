Polk County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Here’s some information about Polk County facilities and businesses:

Parks and recreation

Circle B Bar Reserve and the Saddle Creek Gun range will remain closed until 8 a.m. May 8.

All ball fields remain closed to organized activities.

Campgrounds opened May 1 with limited capacity.

Community centers remain closed to usual use but community center computer labs will be opened on a limited basis.

All county boat ramps are open as of May 1, including the ones at Coleman Landing, Lake Arbuckle, Lake Rosalie and Lake Hatchineha, which had been closed.

Parks with trails for biking, disc golf, walking and nature, including Loyce Harpe Park and Northeast Regional Park, opened May 1 along with Bone Valley ATV Park.

Government services