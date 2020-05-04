Seminole County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.
The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.
Here’s some information about Seminole County facilities and businesses:
Animal services:
- Pet adoptions are available at Seminole County Animal Services, with precautions and by appointment only.
- Staff continue to provide care for sheltered animals, however, in split-shifts. Because of limited staffing, Animal Services will not conduct stray animal pick-up. Animal Services has the capacity to respond to calls for bites and injured animals only.
- Individuals looking to adopt a cat or dog should preview pets online at SeminoleCountyPets.com, then call 407-665-5201 in advance to make a visit to the shelter Monday through Saturday.
- Only one individual is permitted at a time into the areas where adoptable cats and dogs are housed.
Community services:
Seminole County Government has closed all public-facing buildings until further notice. Services can be obtained via phone, email, and online. Residents may also contact our Citizens Information Line (407-665-0000) and visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov for additional information.
Clerk of court:
- Jury duty is canceled through May 29, 2020
- Wedding Ceremonies are canceled until further notice
- Passport application services are suspended until further notice
- Vist the COVID-19 Update Webpage for Seminole County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller for additional information
Malls:
- Oviedo Mall and Seminole Towne Center opened May 4
Other:
- Elective surgeries can resume
- Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6 feet of space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity
- Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity
For more information about Semionole County programs and services, visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.