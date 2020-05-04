86ºF

Seminole County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Here’s some information about Seminole County facilities and businesses:

Animal services:

  • Pet adoptions are available at Seminole County Animal Services, with precautions and by appointment only.
  • Staff continue to provide care for sheltered animals, however, in split-shifts. Because of limited staffing, Animal Services will not conduct stray animal pick-up. Animal Services has the capacity to respond to calls for bites and injured animals only. 
  • Individuals looking to adopt a cat or dog should preview pets online at SeminoleCountyPets.com, then call 407-665-5201 in advance to make a visit to the shelter Monday through Saturday.
  • Only one individual is permitted at a time into the areas where adoptable cats and dogs are housed. 

Community services:

Seminole County Government has closed all public-facing buildings until further notice. Services can be obtained via phone, email, and online. Residents may also contact our Citizens Information Line (407-665-0000) and visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov for additional information.

Clerk of court:

  • Jury duty is canceled through May 29, 2020
  • Wedding Ceremonies are canceled until further notice
  • Passport application services are suspended until further notice
  • Vist the COVID-19 Update Webpage for Seminole County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller for additional information 

Malls:

  • Oviedo Mall and Seminole Towne Center opened May 4

Other:

  • Elective surgeries can resume
  • Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6 feet of space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity
  • Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

For more information about Semionole County programs and services, visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov.

