Seminole County: Here’s what’s open as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing some Florida businesses to reopen, with restrictions, beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Here’s some information about Seminole County facilities and businesses:

Animal services:

Pet adoptions are available at Seminole County Animal Services, with precautions and by appointment only.

Staff continue to provide care for sheltered animals, however, in split-shifts. Because of limited staffing, Animal Services will not conduct stray animal pick-up. Animal Services has the capacity to respond to calls for bites and injured animals only.

Individuals looking to adopt a cat or dog should preview pets online at SeminoleCountyPets.com , then call 407-665-5201 in advance to make a visit to the shelter Monday through Saturday.

Only one individual is permitted at a time into the areas where adoptable cats and dogs are housed.

Community services:

Seminole County Government has closed all public-facing buildings until further notice. Services can be obtained via phone, email, and online. Residents may also contact our Citizens Information Line (407-665-0000) and visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov for additional information.

Clerk of court:

Jury duty is canceled through May 29, 2020

Wedding Ceremonies are canceled until further notice

Passport application services are suspended until further notice

Vist the COVID-19 Update Webpage for Seminole County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller for additional information

Malls:

Oviedo Mall and Seminole Towne Center opened May 4

Other:

Elective surgeries can resume

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with 6 feet of space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity

Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

For more information about Semionole County programs and services, visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov.