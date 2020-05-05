71ºF

Fire ravages Orange County auto shop

Flames spread to cars at shop on Colonial Drive near Dean Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Fire causes extensive damage to an auto shop on Colonial Drive in Orange County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County auto shop sustained extensive damage early Tuesday when it caught fire.

The fire was reported at Cars and More European Car Service Center on Colonial Drive near Dean Road.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire appeared to have started inside the building before spreading to some cars outside the shop.

No one was injured in the blaze.

According to the auto shop’s website, the company does AC, transmission and engine repair and more.

Westbound Colonial Drive was blocked in the area by fire trucks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

