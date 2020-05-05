Fire ravages Orange County auto shop

Published: May 5, 2020, 6:34 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:09 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County auto shop sustained extensive damage early Tuesday when it caught fire.

The fire was reported at Cars and More European Car Service Center on Colonial Drive near Dean Road.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire appeared to have started inside the building before spreading to some cars outside the shop.

No one was injured in the blaze.

BREAKING: @OCFireRescue on the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop on E Colonial Dr near Dean Rd. Extensive damage inside. WB Colonial is blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/fvNeltJacB — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 5, 2020

According to the auto shop’s website, the company does AC, transmission and engine repair and more.

Westbound Colonial Drive was blocked in the area by fire trucks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.