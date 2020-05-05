Lowe’s donates $1 million worth of flower baskets to moms in senior living homes this Mother’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Senior and assisted living centers across the country have been affected by the coronavirus, leaving many families unable to visit their loved ones who reside there.

Lowe’s is showing its appreciation for moms who live at care centers by donating $1 million worth of flower baskets this Mother’s Day nationwide, and in Orlando, according to a news release.

“With the help of Costa Farms and Uber, more than 1,500 colorful spring blooms will be delivered in the Orlando area right in time for Mother’s Day,” a spokesperson for the company said. “In total, Lowe’s is donating more than 100,000 baskets of flowers to more than 500 senior living facilities across the country to make sure our most vulnerable moms feel loved, while also supporting our network of small business growers and helping support earnings for Uber drivers.”

Officials with Lowe’s said they hope the bursts of color in the unexpected gifts deliver a little spark of joy to some of those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.