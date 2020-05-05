Seminole High School seniors receive free meal after senior breakfast canceled

SANFORD, Fla. – A bittersweet moment for the class of 2020 at Seminole High School on Tuesday after getting a free meal from Chick-Fil-A.

The event was organized outside the Seminole Towne Center since students were not able to participate their "senior breakfast" due to the pandemic.

"It's sad because a lot of the senior milestones like grad bash, prom, or award ceremony, but still nice that the school is trying to help us to make sure we still get some of our senior events," Mackenzie West said.

West is heading off to military academy in the summer and said she was glad to see some familiar faces on Tuesday.

Staff members and parents held good luck signs and balloons to cheer for each senior that drove by to pick up their meal.

Senior Kayleigh Rivera said distance learning hasn't been that bad for her but misses going to school.

"I miss my friends seeing everybody the whole high school experience but online school isn't that bad," Rivera said.

Though the end of high school is right around the corner, the class of 2020 knows one thing for sure, "Once a Nole, Always a Nole."

“I just think this is so great we have the school and faculty and staff that came together and try to do this amazing thing for us. It really just shows how great Seminole High School is,” senior Jaley Rivers said.