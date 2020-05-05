‘#StopTheViolence:’ Ingraham Park closed due to shootings, Tavares police say

TAVARES, Fla. – Ingraham Park is closed to the public following reports of multiple shootings, according to Tavares police.

Tavares Police Department officials announced the closure Tuesday in a Facebook post that said a shooting had just taken place Monday night.

“Last night’s shooting was one of several that prompted the closure,” police wrote.

🛑 ATTENTION 🛑 Due to the recent incidents at Ingraham park, the city has decided to close the park at this time- for... Posted by Tavares Police Department on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Officers said no one was injured in Monday night’s shooting.

Also in the Facebook post, department officials used the hashtag #StopTheViolence. It’s unclear how many shootings have been reported at the park.

Ingraham Park is barricaded and closed off to the public until further notice, according to police. Officials have not said how soon it could reopen.