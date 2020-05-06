AdventHealth announces final COVID-19 testing dates for 5 drive-up sites

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth announced the final COVID-19 testing dates for five drive-up sites.

The company said screening at the drive-up sites are being phased out as Florida is in the first phase of reopening.

AdventHealth officials said testing will continue to be available with doctor’s orders at Centra Care locations and for patients at AdventHealth hospitals.

“We are thankful that the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida is beginning to decline, thanks in large part to the social distancing measures in our community, but also thanks to community testing which helped us identify those with the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president, and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “AdventHealth remains committed to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and using our resources to best serve our community.”

Here are the final dates for drive-up locations:

Daytona International Speedway May 7

Mall at Millenia May 8

Lake-Sumter State College May 8

Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee May 15

Posner Park in Davenport on May 15

Appointments before the final dates can be made at this link.

Site hours are from Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. – noon.

Advent Health said the tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.