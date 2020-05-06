Leesburg Bikefest rescheduled for November

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg Bikefest, which would have taken place in April if not for the coronavirus pandemic, officially has a new date for later this year.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the annual motorcycle festival will instead take place Nov. 13 through Nov. 15.

“We chose this date as to not conflict with other national motorcycle events," CEO of the Leesburg Partnership Joe Shipes said. “Final event plans will be subject to the CDC guidelines for major events.”

All major events and festivals across Central Florida have been canceled or postponed since mid-March, when COVID-19 started to spread in the community.

Bike Week in Daytona Beach was one of the last big events to take place locally but with only a few days left in the festivities, the mayor issued an emergency order pulling permits for the St. Patrick’s Block Party on Beach Street and any other Bike Week mass gatherings.

Florida only just entered phase one of reopening days ago, allowing restaurants and retailers to start slowly accepting customers once again. No timeline has been given for when capacity can be expanded or when shows, concerts and other events involving more than 10 people can resume.

For more updates, go to LeesburgBikefest.com.