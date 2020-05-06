Rabies alert issued for neighborhoods near Sanlando Springs in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An infected raccoon has prompted a rabies alert for neighborhoods surrounding Sanlando Springs in Seminole County on Wednesday.

Seminole County health officials said the alert includes the area bordered to the north by Windmill Way, to the south by Hillcrest Street, to the west by Montgomery Road and to the east by Maria Avenue.

Residents living in those areas should avoid all contact with wildlife.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a raccoon should call Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at 407-665-3266.

The alert is active for 60 days but even those living outside the area should be aware that rabies is present in wild animals and could pose a risk to their non-vaccinated pets.

Health officials provided the following advice to keep people and pets safe: