Rabies alert issued for neighborhoods near Sanlando Springs in Seminole County
Rabid raccoon found in area
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An infected raccoon has prompted a rabies alert for neighborhoods surrounding Sanlando Springs in Seminole County on Wednesday.
Seminole County health officials said the alert includes the area bordered to the north by Windmill Way, to the south by Hillcrest Street, to the west by Montgomery Road and to the east by Maria Avenue.
Residents living in those areas should avoid all contact with wildlife.
Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a raccoon should call Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at 407-665-3266.
The alert is active for 60 days but even those living outside the area should be aware that rabies is present in wild animals and could pose a risk to their non-vaccinated pets.
Health officials provided the following advice to keep people and pets safe:
- All pets should have current rabies immunizations.
- Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.
- Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.
- Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.
- If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident to Seminole County Animal Services.
- Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.
