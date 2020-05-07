AdventHealth phases out 5 drive-up coronavirus testing sites

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth said they’re phasing out the five drive-up COVID-19 testing sites.

Some locations are seeing fewer than 100 people a day, compared to about 500 when they started.

The phase-out starts on Thursday, according to AdventHealth.

The first site to close will be the Daytona International Speedway. On Friday, the Mall at Millenia and Lake Sumter State College will close. Next week, both Osceola Heritage Park and Posner Park will stop testing.

AdventHealth said testing will now be offered at their Centra care locations, with a doctor’s order.

AdventHealth tells News 6 they’ve taken measures to keep patients safe. If someone shows up to a Centra Care without an appointment but believes they have coronavirus or is showing symptoms, AdventHealth said, they will be taken to an isolation room, designated solely for COVID-19.

Also, officials say no more waiting in waiting rooms. AdventHealth said, instead, a virtual check-in will be used. Patients will wait in their cars until they receive a text, saying a room is available.

AdventHealth adds, their Coronavirus information hotline is available to answer questions at 877-VIRUS-HQ.