Deputies search for missing, endangered 12-year-old Ocala girl taken by mother

OCALA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Department of Children and Families custody who was taken by her mother who was released from jail last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Eaton was removed from her mother, Katelyn Sheneman’s, care by DCF due to an investigation that determined the girl was living in an unsafe home, according to a news release.

Sheneman was released from jail on April 25, and later took Eaton from the location where she was staying. DCF has obtained a pick up order from a judge to take custody of Eaton, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The mother and daughter were last seen in a newer model white truck at 4050 NE 4th Terrace in Ocala.

Eaton is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, according to a news release.

Anyone with any information on Eaton or Sheneman’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.