Eustis High School celebrates teacher appreciation week with drive-by celebration

EUSTIS, Fla. – About 80 teachers from Eustis high school were greeted with colorful signs, balloons, and a cheerful group of staff happy to see them.

“Teacher appreciation week is always special to us,” Tracy Clark, principal of Eustis High School, said. “We’re a family. We are a panther family; we’re proud of that.”

A family that reunited for a brief moment during a drive-by event to let Eustis High teachers know how much they're appreciated.

Clark says it hasn’t been easy staying away from their students.

Scenes from the celebration for teachers in Eustis on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Image: Justin Potter/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

"I know our teachers miss them and while they've had virtual meetings, that's a big part. It tears at our hearts that that can't happen right now," he said.

During the event, the school mascot made an appearance as school administrators handed the teachers a warm meal, refreshments and a freshly picked sunflower to brighten their day.

“We are a true team of people who come together no matter what the adversity, no matter what the celebration, we come together and support each other,” Clark said about his team of influencers, the ones who day-after-day motivate, encourage, and inspire the more than thirteen hundred students of Eustis High school.

“Hopefully everybody in the community can see what we’re doing for our teachers today and celebrate in it together with us. It’s important for our students to be a part of everything that we do.”