Florida coronavirus death toll reaches 1,600 more than 2 months after first case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearing the end of the first workweek under phase one to reopen Florida coronavirus cases reached 38,828 on Thursday including 1,600 dead.

Nearly 6,800 people have been hospitalized due to the respiratory illness since March 1. The state does not report current hospitalization numbers.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact with others, wash your hands and clean surfaces regularly. Wearing a face mask will not prevent someone from catching the illness but it will help prevent transmission if someone has the virus and doesn’t know it because they are asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends face coverings in high-traffic areas like grocery stores.

Florida is among about half of the 50 states taking steps to ease their shutdowns, to the alarm of public health officials.

Many states have not put in place the robust testing and contact tracing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have pressed ahead with reopening before their states met one of the key benchmarks in the Trump administration’s guidelines for reopening — a 14-day downward trajectory in new infections. While Florida does meet that requirement, according to the downward trend of new positive cases there are other guidelines it is hard to confirm if Florida has meet those standards yet.

“If we relax these measures without having the proper public health safeguards in place, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

China, where the virus emerged late last year, reported just two new cases on Thursday, both from overseas, and said the whole country now is at low risk of further infections. The country has reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in more than three weeks.

In Orange County, mobile test sites will open this week where less than 1% have been tested for COVID-19, including in the Pine Hills community.

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer for FDOH in Orange County, said the decision was made to shift the mobile testing sites to west Orange County because less people who live there have been tested, according to the county data.

Testing continue throughout the state and in most of the Central Florida region the percent of positive new cases remains within the target range health officials say offers promise.

More than 482,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Florida but some of those could be retests and it remains unclear what percentage of the Florida population has been tested.

In Orlando, the entire roster of Orlando City soccer players showed up for their first day of voluntary workouts permitted by Major League Soccer. When MLS announced Friday that individual workouts would be allowed, it required teams to get league approval before starting.

Only Kansas City, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami let players in for vigorously controlled voluntary workouts on the first day they were permitted by the league.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in Central Florida by county:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 325 50 8 Flagler 145 15 4 Lake 237 59 14 Marion 202 29 5 Orange 1,474 265 36 Osceola 544 134 11 Polk 594 193 30 Seminole 410 93 8 Sumter 238 41 14 Volusia 535 91 27

Many questions remain about when furloughed workers can return to their jobs, including to Central Florida theme parks, hotels and more tourism-driven businesses.

Nationwide, nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

Unemployed Floridians have complained widely about the state’s online system for registering claims making the process of filing for benefits extremely difficult. Others have criticized the system delays in getting a payment once their applications are accepted.

On Wednesday, a circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Florida and the Department of Economic Opportunity on behalf of some of those still waiting for payments more than a month later.

[FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT: The bizarre reason one Florida woman hit a roadblock applying for unemployment benefits]

More than 1.8 million Floridians have submitted unemployment claims since mid-March, when businesses started shutting down around the state because of the spread of the virus, however, many have submitted two or three claims, according to the Florida DEO.

The agency says more than 1.1 million claims have been confirmed, and of that number almost 481,500 claimants, or 43%, have been paid more than $1 billion, as of Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

