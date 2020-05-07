Maitland man found shot to death inside home, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home, according to the Maitland Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of Warrens Avenue at 12 a.m. Thursday for the report of a possible disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside the residence, according to a news release.

Department officials said officers have located a suspect and aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence or if the victim and suspect knew each other. Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect in the case.

