Health First to allow one guest per patient inside medical facilities

Effective Friday, Health First will allow one visitor to accompany each patient inside their medical facilities.

The changes to visitation policies came as Florida neared the ends of its first week under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan.

Officials with Health First said visitors will be allowed to switch out during the day, and there there are limited exceptions where two visitors will be allowed:

Pediatric patients (including NICU) may have both parents

End-of-life patients

Obstetrical delivery: Partner and doula will be allowed

Other measures to protect patients and their accompanying guests were also announced by hospital officials: