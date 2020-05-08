Health First to allow one guest per patient inside medical facilities
Temperature checks, face masks required
Effective Friday, Health First will allow one visitor to accompany each patient inside their medical facilities.
The changes to visitation policies came as Florida neared the ends of its first week under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan.
Officials with Health First said visitors will be allowed to switch out during the day, and there there are limited exceptions where two visitors will be allowed:
- Pediatric patients (including NICU) may have both parents
- End-of-life patients
- Obstetrical delivery: Partner and doula will be allowed
Other measures to protect patients and their accompanying guests were also announced by hospital officials:
- Social distancing is required
- Masking policy requires anyone entering the facility to wear a mask
- COVID-19 screening questions will be asked to each person entering the facilities
- Visitors and patients will be asked not to wear gloves, and instead will be encouraged to practice proper hand hygiene by washing their hands or using hand sanitizer
- Universal temperature checks at all medical facilities will begin Monday
