Here’s why Winter Park is shutting down several roads this Mother’s Day weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Several roads are shut down in Winter Park this weekend to give people the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend while social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the city, police are shutting down the roads to facilitate safe outdoor seating and shopping areas.

Beginning Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday, May 10 at 11 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

Park Avenue (south of Swoope Avenue to Fairbanks Avenue)

New England Avenue (between Pennsylvania and Virginia avenues)

Morse Boulevard (between Center Street and New York Avenue)

John and Robin Siegel are the owners of the clothing store, Siegel's, in downtown Winter Park on Park Avenue.

They said their business is picking up after they re-opened the store on Monday for the first time in more than a month.

“It’s exciting to see a lot of our old customers, a lot of our good friends, and service their needs,” John Siegel said.

They are hoping to get more sales this Mother's Day weekend now that the City of Winter Park is closing roads to help businesses that are open.

"We want to make our customers feel comfortable as they come in and come back again," John Siegel said.

Clarissa Howard with the city said shutting down the roads will allow shops and restaurants to set up tables and clothing racks outside of businesses. She adds this will give businesses the space they need to serve their customers as they celebrate Mother's Day while social distancing.

"This actually allows them to be able to serve safely in compliance with the guidelines, their patrons be able to see them and have an experience this Mother's Day weekend," Howard said.

Howard said police and city staff will be out making sure people are following safety guidelines. She said the city is also placing hand washing and hand sanitizer stations along the closed roads.

Paige Blackwelder is the co-owner of the clothing store, Tuni. She said she is hoping this weekend will help people feel safe as they shop and dine.

"I think it's going to be fantastic,. Just what we need right now to get people out and come and see and see that we're here," Blackwelder said.

Howard said this is not an event, but an opportunity to help stores and restaurants. She adds other safety guidelines are still in place, including limiting the number of people inside businesses.