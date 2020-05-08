Man slain, child shot inside Marion County home, deputies say

A man was found dead early Saturday inside a Marion County home, where a child was also discovered suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Maricamp Road and Pine Terrace.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, callers reported hearing gunshots and deputies found Vontrail Stafford, 25, dead in the home. Stafford’s death is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

The child, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers of Marion County at 352‐368‐STOP.