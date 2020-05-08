Residents, dog escape Daytona Beach house fire uninjured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people and their dog were able to escape from a house fire uninjured Friday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a residence at the corner of A1A and Lenox Avenue in Daytona Beach at 10:25 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found the flames had spread from the shed in the back of the house to the main house, according to investigators.

The department said that although the house sustained damage from the fire, Daytona firefighters as well as an engine company from Daytona Beach Shores were able to keep the fire from burning the entire house.

According to investigators, the shed and carport located in the rear of the house were a total loss, and that the end room of the Economy Inn Motel facing the rear of the house received damage from heat and smoke to the exterior wall as well as the interior of the room.

Firefighters were not able to determine a cause of the fire, and the State Fire Marshall was called to further investigate, according to a news release.

The Red Cross was called to assist the two occupants of the house, the Department said.