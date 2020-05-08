Seminole County now providing coronavirus recovery numbers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One thing Florida residents have wanted to know during the coronavirus pandemic is how many people have recovered after contracting COVID-19 and now, we may be closer to receiving that information.

Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said Friday afternoon during a Facebook chat that the Florida Department of Health is now providing local health leaders with that information.

Thus far, FDOH hasn’t published those numbers on its statewide dashboard but Seminole County has on its local graphs. See below.

The dashboard embedded above is best viewed on a desktop rather than a mobile device. You can also click here to see it.

The county’s numbers show that 360 of the 410 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months have recovered, meaning that as of now, 50 patients are currently receiving treatment.

“By that, you can identify about how many people are currently sick in the county. Now, I say that, that’s people who are sick who have gotten tested that we know about. Obviously people that are sick that never have gotten a test, we obviously wouldn’t know about those individuals as well as anyone that is asymptomatic,” Harris said.

Based on the data, there have been 11 deaths in Seminole County since March and 9,742 tests provided.

Statewide, a total of 39,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported.

News 6 has asked the Florida Department of Health if it will begin to provide recovery numbers on its daily dashboard. This story will be updated when a response is received.

