SunRail returns to regular train schedule Monday

SunRail will return to its regular service hours on May 11 in conjunction with Lynx buses resuming normal operations, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

SunRail began modifying its train schedules at the end of March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Beginning Monday, both Lynx and SunRail will operate under normal service hours.

The schedule change will happen on the same day Orange County will no longer be under a county-wide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The county has been under a curfew for more than a month.

SunRail operates Monday through Friday between DeBary in Volusia County and Poinciana in Osceola County. To view SunRail’s service map and schedule visit SunRail.com. All regular SunRail Connection service on LYNX will also resume Monday.

According to FDOT, “SunRail has taken extra precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, including increasing frequency of cleaning onboard and at station platforms. Train interiors are being disinfected nightly, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed onboard and when possible, an extra passenger vehicle will be added to allow for increased social distancing.”

Station ambassadors have been provided with sanitizing supplies to disinfect all station equipment and frequently touched surfaces.

FDOT is encouraging all riders to maintain six feet from other riders and wear masks.