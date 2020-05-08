TSA makes decision to require all officers to wear face covering while at checkpoints

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration made the announcement officers will have to wear facial protection while at screening checkpoints.

TSA said this requirement will be implemented over the coming days.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

TSA officials are encouraging passengers to wear facial protection.

A passenger may be asked to lower their facial covering for their identity verification purposes or if screening equipment alarms on it, according to TSA.

Frontier Airlines announced starting June 1, the airline will require passengers and employees to undergo temperature checks.