WATCH LIVE: Osceola County leaders provide coronavirus update

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County leaders are expected to hold a news conference today at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the County’s response to coronavirus.

Scheduled speakers will include Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer, Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez, St. Cloud Mayor Nathan Blackwell and FDOH-Osceola Administrator Vianca McCluskey.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Osceola County has 554 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning. The County has 135 people in the hospital and has reported 12 deaths as a result of the respiratory illness.

Stay with News 6 for updates.