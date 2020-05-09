Ormond Beach grandmother beats COVID-19 after a month in hospital

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Jenny Sanchez was wheeled out of the hospital to cheers and applause. This has become a popular sight at hospitals for COVID-19 survivors.

Through lines of masked nurses and hospital staff at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, the 71-year-old Ormond Beach woman was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, she was discharged to her waiting family.

“It was honestly something I wouldn’t wish on anybody else,” her granddaughter Darlene Ampuero said.

Sanchez said after returning from a trip to Ecuador she began feeling ill and decided to go to the hospital. Eventually, her case became dire after she contracted pneumonia.

Through FaceTime Ampuero said things didn’t look promising for her grandma while her Sanchez was in a medically induced coma.

“They said they connected her to a ventilator because her lungs gave out completely and the ventilator was on 100%,” she said.

It would be three weeks before Sanchez would be taken off a ventilator. Ampuero said her grandmother has diabetes which may have compromised her immune system.

“While she was in the coma there were a couple of moments where she would wake up and feel at peace and that it’s God,” Ampuero said.

Sanchez is recovering at home, but said she still feels weak. Ampuero and Sanchez praise the hospital staff at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach for their care during Sanchez’s stay.