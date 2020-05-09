Rep. Stephanie Murphy responds to Florida’s coronavirus pandemic, struggling unemployment system on “The Weekly”

ORLANDO, Fla. – Between the Federal Reserve and Congress, trillions of dollars have been helicoptered into the economy to help Americans get through the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.

This week on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Orlando) sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida‘s struggling unemployment system and her role in the White House task force to reopen the economy.

Murphy also talked about the upcoming presidential election and how it might be impacted by the virus.