Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies from COVID-19, reports say

He was 75

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 13: Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn attend the 19th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)
Roy Horn of Siegfried of Roy has died from COVID-19, according to Clark County officials.

He was 75.

CBS affiliate KLAS is reporting he died in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday.

Horn is one of the most famous Las Vegas performers of all time.

“He had a significant impact on our entertainment industry along with his partner Siegfried Fischbacher,” Clark County posted on Twitter.

Fischbacher and Horn started their Las Vegas career with shows at The Mirage, according to KLAS.

