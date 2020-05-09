Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies from COVID-19, reports say

Roy Horn of Siegfried of Roy has died from COVID-19, according to Clark County officials.

He was 75.

CBS affiliate KLAS is reporting he died in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday.

#ClarkCounty shares the sadness of friends, family and fans of Roy Horn on his passing. The legendary Las #Vegas entertainer died from complications due to #COVID19. He had a significant impact on our entertainment industry along with his partner Siegfried Fischbacher. #RIP pic.twitter.com/u5TtyivUEN — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 9, 2020

Horn is one of the most famous Las Vegas performers of all time.

“He had a significant impact on our entertainment industry along with his partner Siegfried Fischbacher,” Clark County posted on Twitter.

Fischbacher and Horn started their Las Vegas career with shows at The Mirage, according to KLAS.

Click here for the full report from KLAS.