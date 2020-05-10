73ºF

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for missing 11-year-old boy

Authorities believe the boy may be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville areas

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Keavon Washington
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Sunday morning after an 11-year-old boy went missing.

According to officials, Keavon Washington was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville.

“He may be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville areas,” the FDLE said.

Washington has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

FDLE AMBER Alert
