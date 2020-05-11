Search underway after suspect flees traffic stop in Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A heavy law enforcement presence was reported in Brevard County Monday afternoon as authorities searched for a suspect who fled a traffic stop, according to Titusville police.

Officials said several Titusville police officers, as well as deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, were searching for the suspect near U.S. Highway 1 near Port St. John.

Helicopters were also flying over the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

