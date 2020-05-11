Seminole reopens county service building; libraries remain closed

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County announced Monday that its county buildings would reopen Monday as that state remains in phase one of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Jay Zimbower said public areas within the county service building, including environmental services, procurement and public works are now open. All other departments will serve customers by appointment, and public access spaces will be open as proactive measures are installed, Zimbower said.

Libraries will remain closed until further notice.

The website prepareseminole.org shows which lobbies are open. They will serve at 50% capacity until the state reaches phase two of the reopening plan, Zimbower said.

Officials said several safety measures are being implemented at county facilities, including the addition of Plexiglass, additional cleaning hours and more hand sanitizer stations.

Jason Brodeur, president of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, said a resource has been created to help businesses stay safe.

“We’ve produced documents at seminolebusiness.org so businesses understand how to keep their environment safe," he said. "Not every business is structured the same, so we’ve produced the documents with necessary questions and it can help them re-imagine businesses so that everyone understands the proper procedure. We have a checklist that aligns with local and state requirements.”

Barbershops and hair salons also reopened Monday. The Altamonte Mall opens Wednesday.

“Be patient as you make your appointments and go into these facilities,” said Zimbower, adding that businesses have responsibilities, too. “It’s very important that you make sure the public feel safe when they come to do business with you.”

He said anyone within 6 feet of someone else should wear a mask.

For businesses looking to purchase personal protection equipment, including masks, they can visit prepareseminole.com.

Due to its population, Seminole County did not qualify for the CARES Act, so unlike Orange County, which is giving out PPE to small businesses, Seminole County will not be able to do so.

PPE will be handed out in Seminole County to utilities and assisted living facilities.

Officials said the county is currently averaging about five COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, down from about 15 two weeks ago.