Apopka police searching for missing 67-year-old woman

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department is searching for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Police said Eliane Pageste suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Investigators said she was last seen at the Apopka Post Office on Park Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sleeveless dress with white sandals, according to police.

Police said she should also be carrying a multicolored bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-703-1771.