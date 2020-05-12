How health officials use contact tracing to stop spread of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Contact tracing is one of the most important ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus by informing anyone who may have been exposed to a person with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control said contact tracing supports patients with suspected or confirmed infection.

Public health officials will work with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and help recall anyone they had close contact with during the infectious time period, according to the CDC.

The CDC said close contact is someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting 48 hours before the illness onset.

Anyone who has had close contact with a COVID-19 patient should stay home, maintain social distancing, and self-monitor until 14 days from the last date of exposure, according to the CDC.

Health officials will inform someone if they may have been exposed to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

This person is not told the identity of the patient to protect patient privacy.

The CDC said people who may have been exposed should check their temperature twice a day and look out for cough or shortness of breath.

Several state testing sites will allow someone to take a COVID-19 test for free if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

As of May 12, there have been a total of 41,923 positive cases in Florida since March 1 and more than 1.3 million cases in the U.S.

