New program to provide free on-street parking in downtown Orlando

Free parking lasts for two hours

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new program has been put in place by city officials in Orlando to provide free on-street parking in downtown.

City officials said the Park DTO promotion will provide free parking for two hours.

The program was approved at a city council meeting on Monday.

The free parking code ParkDTO will go live on Tuesday on the ParkMobile App, according to city officials.

The free parking code can be used three times, according to the city’s website.

City Officials also said businesses can also start to request the validation stickers through an online application at downtownorlando.com.

