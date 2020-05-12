New program to provide free on-street parking in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new program has been put in place by city officials in Orlando to provide free on-street parking in downtown.

City officials said the Park DTO promotion will provide free parking for two hours.

The program was approved at a city council meeting on Monday.

Items passed at City Council on Monday, May 11 include an increase in COVID-19 testing sites in the city, businesses being allowed to use public right-of-way and a free on-street downtown parking program. pic.twitter.com/rXBU1YDyLA — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) May 11, 2020

The free parking code ParkDTO will go live on Tuesday on the ParkMobile App, according to city officials.

The free parking code can be used three times, according to the city’s website.

City Officials also said businesses can also start to request the validation stickers through an online application at downtownorlando.com.