Twitter’s CEO donates $10 million to prisons to help fight coronavirus

Twitter’s CEO is doing more than tweeting about the coronavirus.

Monday, Jack Dorsey announced he will donate $10 million to a criminal justice advocacy group to help prisons battle the coronavirus.

The advocacy group is called the Reform Alliance, which founding members include hip-hop artists Jay-Z and Meek Mills.

The group says the money will be used to buy 10 million face masks and other protective equipment for prison workers and inmates.

