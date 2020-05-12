Twitter’s CEO donates $10 million to prisons to help fight coronavirus
Donation made to Jay-Z’s advocacy group Reform Alliance
Twitter’s CEO is doing more than tweeting about the coronavirus.
Monday, Jack Dorsey announced he will donate $10 million to a criminal justice advocacy group to help prisons battle the coronavirus.
The advocacy group is called the Reform Alliance, which founding members include hip-hop artists Jay-Z and Meek Mills.
The group says the money will be used to buy 10 million face masks and other protective equipment for prison workers and inmates.
To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.