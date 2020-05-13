Central Florida health agencies ramp up coronavirus contact tracing

ORLANDO, Fla. – County leaders at the Florida Department of Health said they have been ramping up their contact tracing as people continue to test positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and several U.S. senators made the call on Tuesday for states to increase the practice, in which health investigators reach out to all contacts made by a person who tests positive for the virus to get them tested.

"Contact tracing is what we do," said Dr. Raul Pino with FDOH in Orange County. "It's what we do really the best."

Pino said contact tracing begins when a person first tests positive for COVID-19.

"Then we will say to you, 'who are the closest people that you worked with between this day and this day?'" he said.

FDOH leaders in Orange, Brevard, Marion and Flagler counties said they have rearranged some of their staff in order to meet the demand of increased contact tracing.

"Due to the high volume of contacts, we have cross-trained our existing staff to assist with the tracing efforts, as well as follow up with our positive cases," said Christy Jergens with FDOH in Marion County.

In Flagler County, leaders have also enlisted the help of retired medical staff to help.

In Volusia County, leaders told News 6 they have seen a four-fold increase in the number of contact tracers on their team.

It's a similar story in Osceola County.

"We have expanded our staffing resources and have added those whose primary task is to identify contacts of COVID-19 infected individuals through the adoption and evaluation of digital tools which expand the reach of contact tracers," said Jeremy Lanier with FDOH in Osceola County.

News 6 was still waiting to hear back from other Central Florida counties.

For the most part, health investigators said they’ve received cooperation from their clients.

"The people who do this every day, they are trained on how to coach and how to bring the individuals in," said Pino.

He said out of the more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 detected so far in Orange County, his researchers have not been able to contact only about 100 for tracing.

He said it’s a sign that people are taking the threat seriously and want to help stop the spread of the virus.