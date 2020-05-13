Coronavirus: Nintendo Switch parts limited due to lockdowns

If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, you might have to wait a little longer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg is reporting that the gaming company is having trouble getting some of the essential parts for the console.

That's mostly due to lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Nintendo was forecast to sell 19 million switches this year, but that's unlikely to happen now.

Most markets are out of the Switch after the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released earlier this year.

