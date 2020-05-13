Driver of stolen vehicle rams into Orange County deputy patrol car, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a deputy’s patrol car Wednesday was injured following the crash.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near University Boulevard and Forsyth Road around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release. Law enforcement say the driver rammed into a deputy’s vehicle as they were trying to escape.

The driver managed to get away, according to deputies, but was stopped at Aloma Road and Mayflower Court.

The drive had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to a news release.

Deputies say another innocent driver’s vehicle was slightly damaged but no one else was hurt.