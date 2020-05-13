Free COVID-19 testing site to open in 32810 zip code

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A free COVID-19 testing site will open in the 32810 zip code on May 19 at Riverside Elementary School on Pembrook Drive in Orlando.

Testing will take place from May 19-21.

The hours are set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Symptoms and or criteria are not necessary for the testing, according to county officials.

Anyone wanting to take a test must schedule an appointment online at this link. The testing site only takes Orange County residents and the patient must be 18 years old or older.

Orange County officials are asking only people with an appointment to show up.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show the 32810 zip code has 30 positive cases of COVID-19. The latest numbers show there has been one new case since last week and five new cases since April 24.