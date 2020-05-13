Free walk-up coronavirus testing site to open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new walk-up coronavirus testing site will open Friday in Daytona Beach, providing swab tests to any adult who would like one, free of charge.

The site will open at 9 a.m. Friday at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, which is located at 925 George W. Engram Boulevard. Once it opens, it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last, Tuesday through Sunday.

Anyone 18 or older can get a free test without an appointment, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. Patients must show a photo I.D. even though they will still be allowed to get tested even if they aren’t a Daytona Beach resident.

Up to 200 swab tests will be provided per day, the samples from which will be sent to a private lab for testing. Results will be provided once they are processed, usually within a week.

The site was established thanks to a partnership between the city of Daytona Beach, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida National Guard.