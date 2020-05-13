83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Free walk-up coronavirus testing site to open in Daytona Beach

No appointment required

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Volusia County
A technician shows a nasal swab during a rehearsal of a COVID-19 testing session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. The European Parliament's headquarters in Strasbourg will temporarily be used a coronavirus testing center, starting Tuesday May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
A technician shows a nasal swab during a rehearsal of a COVID-19 testing session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. The European Parliament's headquarters in Strasbourg will temporarily be used a coronavirus testing center, starting Tuesday May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new walk-up coronavirus testing site will open Friday in Daytona Beach, providing swab tests to any adult who would like one, free of charge.

The site will open at 9 a.m. Friday at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, which is located at 925 George W. Engram Boulevard. Once it opens, it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last, Tuesday through Sunday.

Anyone 18 or older can get a free test without an appointment, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. Patients must show a photo I.D. even though they will still be allowed to get tested even if they aren’t a Daytona Beach resident.

Up to 200 swab tests will be provided per day, the samples from which will be sent to a private lab for testing. Results will be provided once they are processed, usually within a week.

The site was established thanks to a partnership between the city of Daytona Beach, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida National Guard.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: