Marion investigators search for man accused of shooting 11-year-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Marion County are searching for the man accused of shooting an 11-year-old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Derrick Hudson, 24, is wanted for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Hello Marion County citizens, Sheriff Billy Woods here and yes, today is Wanted by Woods Wednesday! We are looking for 24-year-old Derrick Hudson who is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Throwing a Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Citizens, Derrick shot into a vehicle striking the driver, and also shooting a child… an 11-year-old child in the facial area. I really don't want to speak to you Derrick, but I'm telling you to turn yourself in now. Do the right thing Derrick, because I not only have all my deputies, K-9s, and Air-one looking for you, I now have all my citizens looking for you. You will be found, arrested and put in jail. So, citizens, if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 20-35 in your tip. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward! And as always citizens, thank you for your help and have a great day

Investigators said Hudson is accused of shooting a vehicle striking the driver and also shooting an 11-year-old child.

Anyone with information about Hudson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.