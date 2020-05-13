NASA astronaut beams message of hope to Earth during coronavirus pandemic

A message of unity for the entire planet -- coming from outer space.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy beamed a message home Tuesday from the International Space Station.

Cassidy said there’s hope during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as people stick together.

He says when he looks down at the planet, “It’s just a big, beautiful spaceship that has 7 billion astronauts on it.”

He says he wants people back home to work together and do their part to keep the planet and its people healthy.

“Just like the three of us here working in harmony to conduct our daily missions effective and safely, that’s what we should be doing on Earth,” Cassidy said. “Together as a crew on planet Earth, we can make anything happen.”

Cassidy is currently the only American in space and is the commander of the Expedition 63 mission. He’s been aboard the ISS since April 9.