National Guard flyover brings pride, honor to ORMC doctor

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was an aerial salute for the men and women who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and health care workers at Orlando Regional Medical Center said they were grateful for the appreciation they received Wednesday.

Two F-15C’s soared across Orlando. The 125th Fighter Wing organized the flyover. Dozens of first responders and health care workers at ORCM took a moment to witness the scene, some from the ground and others from the top of a parking garage.

Managing nurse Karitsha Ashby said the event gave her a breath of fresh air and a moment to ease the stresses of her job.

“Even though it’s hard work everyday, seeing patients suffering and trying our best. Patients being away from their family members. It was just significant because it tells you that what you’re doing matters, not only for the patients but the Orlando community,” said Ashby.

Dr. Charles Hunley is the Critical Care Director at ORCMC, and said the flyover gave him a sense of pride because he not only works in the critical care unit at the hospital, he serves in the Air Force as a physician with the critical care air transport team.

"The Rescue Wing 920th has a motto... 'so others may live'. Seeing the Air Force flying across communities saying they support us brings that motto home," said Hunley.

He described his team as "quiet professionals" and said the community support had him speechless.

"Having that support in the medical field in a time of crisis is... I can't even put words in my mouth of the thankfulness. It gives you a spring in your step," said Hunley.

First responders and health care workers across Orlando said they don’t expect any recognition, but appreciate the support during this difficult time.