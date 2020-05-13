Police arrest suspect in multiple vehicle thefts in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando police say they arrested a man Tuesday in connection with multiple stolen vehicle cases in Orange County.

Andreon Preston had two active warrants with the Orlando Police Department in relation to two separate vehicle theft cases.

Preston is accused of stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old girl inside that was parked outside of a sandwich shop on Edgewater Drive in March.

The car was found a mile away from the shop with the girl inside. She was not injured, according to investigators.

Police responded to another stolen vehicle call April 26 at a business at 6110 Edgewater Drive, which is between Seal King Orlando and a Wawa gas station.

A woman said she was running errands in her boss’ car and had left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition as she went inside the business, according to a police report. Once inside, she heard someone enter the vehicle and saw the car drive off down Neal and Cleveland streets toward Forest City Road.

Police say they followed up on the investigation by collecting surveillance video of the incident and were able to collect a suspect description.

The owner of the stolen vehicle contacted OPD May 4 saying she had identified the man who drove off with her vehicle, according to an arrest report. Investigators say she shared the surveillance video on her Facebook page and was able to collect information that pointed to Preston.

Using law enforcement databases, officers were able to locate Preston and confirm he was the man seen in the April surveillance video.

Police say Preston was arrested on unrelated charges. According to detectives, the 23-year-old confessed to stealing the vehicle at the business on Edgewater Drive.

Preston was booked into the Orange County Jail Tuesday night and is being held on $5,550 bond. He’s facing third-degree grand theft auto charges with a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon with a firearm. Preston has been previously convicted on a sexual battery charge, according to an arrest affidavit.