Changes made for scheduled I-4 lane reduction in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start date has changed for the scheduled Interstate 4 lane reduction in Orlando, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said westbound Interstate 4 will be reduced from three lanes to one between Princeton Street and Gore Street beginning as soon as 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue through 6 a.m. on Monday.

The original start time was scheduled for Wednesday night.

The reason for the later start is due to demolition work getting completed earlier this week, according to FDOT.

FDOT also said the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 entrance and exit ramps will be closed at varying times throughout the week.

FDOT officials are reminding drivers to maintain a safe speed when going through work zones.

Drivers should also allow for extra time if trying to navigate through the downtown Orlando area, according to FDOT.