SURVEY: How likely are you to visit these places now that Florida is reopening?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida has just started to edge past the pandemic with the first phase of reopening businesses and attractions after the coronavirus outbreak forced a state-wide shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

As the curve seems to have flattened, government leaders and business owners have gained enough confidence to begin rolling back restrictions and welcoming guests again.

Florida’s first phase of reopening went into effect May 4. The state will follow the provided guidelines until it’s replaced by a subsequent executive order. While Gov. Ron DeSantis has not provided a timeline for the phases, he’s stated that he is “thinking about weeks, not thinking about months” for each of the three phases.

Since phase one began we have seen restaurants open back up with limited seating and new guidelines. Beaches welcomed back visitors as salons and barbershops started to take appointments again.

Some people have expressed their concerns with opening the state too quickly while others are in favor of getting back to work, no matter the circumstances.

While we Floridians are far from our new normal, these new measures can give us a glimpse of what the future may hold.

