Deputies search for missing teen girl in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Makaylah Sneed was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said Makaylah takes medication that is essential to her health and well-being and family members are not sure whether she any with her.

She was described as a black girl, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 250 pounds. She has long, black, braided hair with burgundy tips and was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red, white and blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Makaylah 's whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.