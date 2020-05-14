Free COVID-19 testing site to open in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A free coronavirus testing site will open in Ormond Beach at the Performing Arts Center on U.S. Highway 1.

Testing will be available from May 18-20.

Ormond Beach officials said nasal swab tests will be available reach day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and testing will sustain as long as supplies last.

Anyone interested in getting a test can schedule an appointment at 385-274-0500, appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said registering is not required, but it will help someone get through the line faster.

Visitors do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get a test.

Results will get back to the patients in approximately seven business days, according to the city officials.

The Department of Health said a staff member will call the patient with positive or negative results at the telephone number provided during registration.