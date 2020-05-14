Man in custody as Cocoa homicide investigation unfolds, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was taken into police custody following a homicide Wednesday on Ridge Drive in Cocoa, police said.

Fredrick Cottrell, 43, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is still in its early stages and that more information would be released soon.

Cottrell is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond, records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released. Stay with News 6 for updates.