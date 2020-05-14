OCPS remind parents vaccine requirements for students entering 7th grade

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Orange County Public Schools are reminding parents of the vaccine requirements for students entering 7th grade.

School officials said they want to remind parents the state of Florida requires all students entering the 7th grade must have the Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis immunization.

Students must have the immunization in order to start the 7th grade, according to Orange County Public Schools.

OCPS said parents can schedule a visit with their primary care provider for the Tdap vaccine.

Anyone who does not have a primary care provider said the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering a special session only for 7th-grade students to receive the required Tdap vaccine at no charge starting on May 18, according to OCPS.

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can call 407-723-5004 and press 2.

School officials said each student’s immunization will be documented on the updated form parents need to submit to school before attending a class in the 2020-21 school year.