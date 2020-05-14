WATCH LIVE: Orange County mayor hosts town hall with religious leaders

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will host a virtual town hall with faith leaders Thursday to discuss how to best prevent the spread of coronavirus in houses of worship.

Religious services held in churches, synagogues and houses of worship have been considered essential activities under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ original stay-at-home order and continue to be under the phase one of his reopen Florida plan.

The pandemic, which has resulted in more than 299,300 deaths globally, has been ongoing throughout several major religious holidays including Easter, Passover and now Ramadan.

In an executive order, the Orange County mayor asked religious leaders to encourage their members who are 65 or older and people with underlying medical conditions to stay home due to the risks they face with COVID-19.

“These guidelines are not mandatory but encouraged,” Demings said during a May 6 news conference.

The mayor will host a virtual forum called Reopening Houses of Worship: Diverse Conversations & Perspectives with community faith leaders on May 14 (Thursday) from 2 to 3 p.m. Residents can watch the Virtual Town Hall live on Orange TV or on social media through YouTube and Vimeo.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Interfaith Council of Central Florida and the African-American Council of Christian Clergy.

