Remember me? 💁‍♀️

Surprise -- if you were expecting Bri you better think again because she’s gone (for the day) and I’m taking the wheel.

That’s right, it’s her bestie Adrienne coming in clutch and filling in while she’s off the clock.

Everyone buckle up because we’ve got a lot to get through today since, believe it or not, the news doesn’t stop just because Bri isn’t here to give you the highlights.

Alright, I’m going to stop with the car puns now because I don’t want to wear out my welcome with bad jokes and honestly I can barely even drive.

One quick thing though before I get this show on the road: Bri approved of the collage I made above. Her exact response, “I love it. It’s the closest I’ve been to you in a long time.” I promise I’m not totally the worst. 😈

🏋️ To gym or not to gym

That’s the question our governor is asking himself right now, more or less. The man in charge originally said that gyms wouldn’t be able to start accepting clients again under the first phase of reopening the state after sweeping coronavirus closures but he dropped some hints today that have some wondering if they’ll soon be back to their workout regimens. We don’t know anything for sure but hopefully Bri will be able to fill you in on all the details tomorrow after the governor makes his announcement. In the meantime, check out what he’s had to say so far.

Don’t forget 💭

Originally, hair and nail salons weren’t allowed to open in phase one but as evidenced by my freshly-dyed roots and pedicured toes, that’s no longer the case. So, while we’re still awaiting official word, there is some hope for all you muscleheads out there.

🏋️ Attention on the (little) attractions

Gym owners aren’t the only ones pushing to be allowed to reopen. Locally, Gatorland and Fun Spot are eager to get their doors back open and they say they have a plan in place to do it. At both locations, you can bet those plans involve keeping everything squeaky clean and promoting social distancing. Check out all the details and then let me know: Too much too soon or are you ready to get back to the rides?

Baby steps 👣

While the larger theme parks are closed and will likely stay that way for quite some time, Universal did make its first move today when it opened up CityWalk for the first time in weeks. Of course, that decision wasn’t made overnight. Read for yourself to find out what went into the process.

💉 Less is more

Especially when it comes to coronavirus cases and unemployment claims. Sadly, neither of those things seem to be going away any time soon. Between the last time you heard from Bri and now, there have been 808 new COVID-19 patients across the state. That brings Florida’s total to 43,210 with 1,875 deaths. On top of that, the most recent unemployment numbers came out this morning and even with residents getting back to work, the figures aren’t good.

We’re here to help 💜

News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld has spent the past few weeks bringing you the stories of those who’ve been hit the hardest financially during the pandemic. The generosity of our viewers inspired us to team up with Addition Financial to create the Make Ends Meet fund. Now, you can do your part, too.

🌀 Swirl on out of here

Whatever this weather system is offering, we don’t want any. Unless it’s a little bit of gentle rain to water Bri’s garden, we’ll take that. So, will I get my wish? Well I’m no meteorologist but Troy Bridges can tell you more about that. Keep in mind that when and if a storm does come this hurricane season, News 6 has you covered with our page dedicated to providing you with potentially life-saving information.

🚀 Secrets, secrets are no fun

Not unless you tell me a space-related one. The cat is sort of out of the bag on this as we now know when the secret space plane known as the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle will launch this weekend from Cape Canaveral. I guess the Space Force is even worse than my middle school best friend at keeping their mouth shut because we also know one of the payloads and a few other details about the mission. The more you know, right?

🍗 ICYMI

I wasn’t lying when I said there was a lot of news to get through today but I also know you guys are all busy and can only dedicate so much time to reading what I have to write. Don’t worry, I’m not offended. To make things easier on us both -- because I’m such a good person -- I wanted to give you guys some quick and dirty headlines before I sign off to help you get through the rest of the day. You’re welcome. 😉

You can hear from me every Friday and not just when Bri temporarily vanishes under mysterious circumstances by clicking here to subscribe to my weekly Strange Florida newsletter.